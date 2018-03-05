Bermuda Shorts Day to require paid ticket this year

By Derek Baker, March 13 2018 —

Students already crossing off days in their calendars waiting for the annual Bermuda Shorts Day celebrations should get ready to spend a little extra cash to participate in this year’s debauchery.

For the first time ever, the University of Calgary Students’ Union recently announced that to attend this years BSD celebration beer gardens, students must purchase a ticket beforehand and exchange it for a wristband from April 8 – 11.

Tickets purchased online will cost $5 for the first 5,000 tickets, up until a week before the event. Students who do not purchase tickets online may still directly purchase a wristband for $10 from April 8 – 11.

A post on the SU’s Facebook page cited that, “Festivals like BSD are expensive to host, but we are committed to maximizing both safety and fun.” The 2017 BSD event resulted in an $88,000 net loss for the SU.

Around 8,000 students attend the BSD beer gardens every year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments