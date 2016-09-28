Bike theft remains consistent, notes campus security spring and summer report

By Scott Strasser, September 27 2016 —

University of Calgary campus security released its second report of 2016 on Sept. 15, outlining crime statistics for the spring and summer semesters.

According to the report, campus security dealt with 287 reported incidents between May and August 2016.

The most common category was “alcohol involved,” accounting for 149 incidents. Statistics also included 49 medical injuries, 11 cases of disorderly conduct, 12 incidences of property damage and six cases of trespassing.

Tuesdays were the busiest day for campus security, while the most common time of day for incidents to occur was 9:00 a.m.

While May, July and August all saw between 115 and 117 reported incidents each, June experienced a slight spike, with 134 incidents.

After a 100 per cent increase in bike theft in the first four months of the year compared to 2015, 13 bikes were reported stolen to campus security over the spring and summer.

“We’re pretty consistent with the bike thefts,” said campus security manager of community operations Rick Gysen. “Now that we have a full population back on campus, the next quarter will determine if we see an increase or decline.”

Also included in the statistics report were seven cases of assault.

“An assault can be anything from shoving, slapping, spitting [at someone] to anything beyond that, including weapons,” Gysen said. “Seven assaults is not an unusual or extravagant number for the University of Calgary.”

With higher-than-usual first-year student enrolment, campus security wants to remind students to remain safe and report any suspicious activity they may witness. They created posters outlining five ways to stay safe on campus, which will be posted around campus in multiple languages.

“It’s all proactive, but [they’re] good messages to get out to folks,” chief of campus security Brian Sembo said.

The report’s release coincided with the U of C’s annual Safety and Wellness week, which featured activities to promote safety and evacuation drills to prepare students for emergencies.

