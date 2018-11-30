Calgary Stampeders win 106th Grey Cup, ending two-year losing streak

By David Stewart, November 30 2018 –

With a dominant performance in the championship game, the Calgary Stampeders triumphed over the Ottawa Redblacks in a 27–16 victory in the 106th Grey Cup in the host city of Edmonton. With the win, the Stampeders ended two years of Grey Cup misses after falling to the Redblacks in 2016 and the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

“This is the best organization in the world,” Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell said in a post-game interview. “I feel amazing. I love this team, these people and our city.”

Mitchell — who won the Grey Cup Most Valuable Player Award — was an integral part of the Stampeders victory, throwing two touchdowns and completing over 20 passes. Since signing with the team in 2012, Mitchell has been a crucial component of the Stampeders’ roster, being awarded the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award in 2016 and 2018 as well as winning the Grey Cup with Calgary in 2014.

“I have to give it to my teammates. There were so many times [Ottawa] could have scored a touchdown, but our guys just had Grey Cup effort every time. I love these guys,” said Mitchell as he accepted his MVP award.

Mitchell was not the only factor that influenced the Stampeders’ victory. The condition of the field was mediocre at best, as low temperatures in Edmonton froze the field and caused constant slipping and sliding for players on both teams but the Calgary defense stepped up despite less-than-ideal conditions.

The Stampeders’ defence were the stars of the game — consistently blocking and picking off Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris’s passes. Calgary’s defence allowed Mitchell and his offence to do their job, keeping unrelenting pressure on Ottawa.

With Calgary’s last two Grey Cup appearances ending in disappointment, there was be more pressure than usual on the Stampeders. When asked if Calgary’s previous two losses had stuck with him and if this win had released him from those shackles, Mitchell laughed.

“Yeah, definitely, man. Getting back on top is the greatest feeling ever,” he said.

