Campus Style: Autumn Edition

By Gloria Beltran. Photos by Mariah Wilson.



Kristine Arreola

“I get my inspiration from ‘90s R&B music videos.”

Third-year kinesiology student Kristine Arreola is taking advantage of the fleeting warm weather on campus with this look. Kristine styled a thrifted button-down by knotting the front and wearing it off the shoulder. She paired it with mustard yellow pants — a perfect transition piece from summer to fall — and accessorized the look with large hoop earrings from Aldo. Kristine’s style tip to students is to wear whatever’s comfy.

“Don’t worry about people judging you, just wear it with confidence,” she said.

To finish off her look, Kristine wears Ariana Grande’s signature high ponytail and MAC “whirl” lipstick layered with gloss.



Albaraa Atmeh

“I try to look good pretty much everyday.”

Albaraa Atmeh is a second-year natural sciences student who is rocking a fall favourite — a black leather moto jacket from Diesel with red zipper detailing.

“I try to add something that will have a wow-factor,” Albaraa says.

The black tee and slim-fit denim jeans are basics that everyone should have. However, something not so basic about this outfit is the statement ring that he picked up on vacation. He finishes his look with another fall essential — the classic black Chelsea boot. Albaraa’s style is definitely elevated from the traditional monochromatic looks often seen on campus.

