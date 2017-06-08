Campus Style: June 5–9

By Saima Asad, Photos by Victoria Nergaard, June 9, 2017 —

Jing Wang

Top: Abercrombie & Fitch, Skirt: Hollister, Shoes: Puma



One of the most exciting things about the start of summer is pulling out all your favourite warm-weather pieces. Being in class doesn’t mean you can’t still exude some much-needed summertime chic. Jing shows that you can be trendy and comfortable during the spring semester. Her Abercrombie & Fitch off-the-shoulder top complements her Hollister denim skirt for a light and airy summer look. It’s simple, but details like the buttons on her skirt keep the look interesting. Her Puma sneakers are an excellent addition, as their neutral but eye-catching aesthetic works well with Jing’s outfit that’s comprised of well-matched basics. Overall, Jing’s threads are understated, making them ideal for a laid-back day of studying in the library. When it comes to Jing’s look, it’s all in the details.

Helen Nguyen-Tran

Jacket: H&M, Dress: Zara, Shoes: Town Shoes

If it’s true that you should dress for the job you want, Helen looks like she is vying to be the top fashion editor at a prestigious magazine. Her work-chic is the perfect blend of business and casual. The white Zara dress pays homage to classic white-collar vibes but adds a modern twist with its frilled bottom. This outfit doesn’t need any vivid colors or bulky accessories — the subtle details grab your attention. The ensemble is fresh, as pointy black shoes from Town Shoes contrast the white dress. A black H&M jacket completes the look. The biggest splash of colour in Helen’s look is her makeup. Her pink lips and colourful hair embellish the outfit, making Helen the perfect model for this fun and elegant ensemble.

