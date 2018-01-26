Cave talks Task Force at Jan. 30 SLC meeting

By Tina Shaygan, January 30 2017 —

(With files from Derek Baker)

The Jan. 30 meeting of the Students’ Legislative Council began with a brief unanimous passing of resolutions on minor policy changes regarding General Faculties Council reporting.

The meeting continued with Students’ Union president Branden Cave’s report on the Jan. 11 meeting of the President’s Consultative Task Force. According to Cave, the Task Force discussed with vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka initiatives regarding dating violence prevention on campus and convicted sexual offender Connor Neurateur, who had his 90-day sentence delayed in order for him to complete his semester at the U of C.

Vice-president academic Tina Miller reported on her meetings with university committees, including the Research and Scholarship committee, which discussed the international strategy. Vice-president operations and finance Ryan Wallace said he attended cannabis working group to discuss operationalization of the substance on campus, among other things.

Elected officials report included attending Quality Money committee meetings, working on the Faculty of Science newsletter and speaking to students interested in running in the upcoming SU general election. Nominations packages are available online and nomination days are Feb. 12–14. Campaign period starts in early March.

The public portion of the meeting concluded just before 7 p.m. as SLC moved in-camera for updates on Quality Money applications.

