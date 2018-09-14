Celebrity golf tournament to raise money for Dinos baseball

By Kristy Koehler, September 14 2018—

The Dinos men’s baseball team is holding a celebrity golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 20. The four-person scramble-format tournament will take place at Springbank Links, raising money for the team’s expenses.

Dinos baseball is a club-level sport. Without varsity standing, the team is required to pay their own fees. Generally, club-level sports are responsible for the cost of promotions, recruitment, travel and uniforms, among other things.

Head coach Geoff Freeborn, a former professional baseball player and Northern League All-Star, said the team is hoping to head to the Dominican Republic in March for some practice and exhibition games. Freeborn says the team hopes to be play some games at the Toronto Blue Jays complex in the Dominican Republic, saying it would be a “unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the team. Baseball is hugely popular in the country and the Dinos plan to bring equipment to underprivileged kids.

Among the celebrities teeing off with golfers are former WWE Diva and U of C grad Rochelle Loewen, former Calgary Flames defenceman and Stanley Cup winner Mike Commodore and Akeem Haynes, a two-time Olympian and track and field bronze medalist. Several other former Olympians, Stampeders, Flames and former professional baseball players will also hit the links with golfers.

Players can register as singles, twosomes or foursomes, but the ideal situation is to register with a group of three and be paired with a celebrity. Breakfast begins at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., followed by dinner and a silent auction after the tournament.

For more information or to register, e-mail baseball@ucalgary.ca.

