Chillin’ for Charity raises money for United Way

By Scott Strasser, November 3 2016 —

Members of the Haskayne School of Business’s Jeux de Commerce (JDC) West team jumped into a freezing pool of water on Nov. 3 to raise money for the United Way of Calgary and Area.

The “Chillin’ for Charity” event is in preparation for the larger JDC West Business Case Competition, which will take place in Edmonton in January 2017. The annual contest pits 12 business schools from western Canadian universities against each other.

Chillin’ for Charity organizer and sixth-year business student Mitch Orr said the annual event helps raise the profile of the team’s fundraising initiatives.

“It’s something that’s always been done at JDC West. It’s a fun activity,” Orr said. “The cold water is basically saying, ‘we don’t want to do this, we don’t want to get cold.’ But it’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s a team-bonding experience. It’s a good way to showcase to our sponsors, our charity, how much we give back to the community.”

Last year the Haskayne JDC West team raised $14,500. Orr said the team’s goal this year is $15,000.

“We just [surpassed] $10,000 and have another week of fundraising,” Orr said.

Dressed in crazy costumes, the students jumped into the pool in teams before having a group picture taken. First-year business student Natalie Giglia was one of the event’s participants.

“The water is freezing. I went head-first, totally submerged,” she said with laugh.

2016 marks the fifth year Chillin’ for Charity has taken place at the U of C. The event took place in the TFDL quad in front of MacHall.

Comments