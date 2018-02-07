Convicted sex offender and U of C student Connor Neurauter to begin serving sentence immediately on weekends

By Tina Shaygan, February 8 2018 —

Convicted sex offender Connor Neurauter will begin serving his sentence intermittently, from Friday evenings to Sunday afternoons, beginning the weekend of Feb. 9. Neurauter was convicted of sexual interference with a minor on Jan. 9 and was given permission by the judge to serve his 90-days sentence in May to allow him to finish his semester at the University of Calgary.

“I made a determination it was appropriate Mr. Neurauter be permitted to serve his sentence in an intermittent fashion [one nominal day on Jan. 4 and 89 days beginning in May] that would allow him to finish his schooling,” the judge, Stephen Harrison told Kamloops Weekly. “I gather that has not panned out.”

A petition to expel Neurauter from the U of C started shortly after the initial reports came out and has over 75,000 signatures. While the U of C did not expel him, the school’s administration advised him to stay off campus for the remainder of the semester.

U of C provost Dru Marshall said that if Neurauter came to campus, security would escort him off. The Criminal Trial Lawyers’ Association called this a “de facto expulsion” and criticized the U of C for it. According to Global News, Marshall said Neurauter has not been expelled and the U of C is working with him to “develop options that would allow him to pursue his studies in a productive learning environment.”

According to Kamloops Weekly, Neurauter asked the judge to allow him to complete his sentence intermittently while working and taking online classes.

“I’m satisfied it is appropriate to allow Mr. Neurauter employment and home study while he observes the punishment imposed by law,” Harrison said.

According to the same article, an unnamed observer stood up in the courtroom gallery and started shouting.

“Absolute horse shit, your honour,” he said.

According to the article, Neurauter said he was going to attack the unnamed observer.

“Who is this guy?” Neurauter said. “I’m going to smash his teeth in.”

Comments