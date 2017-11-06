D2L makeover among topics at Nov. 7 SLC meeting

By Tina Shaygan, November 8 2017 —

The Nov. 7 meeting of the Students’ Legislative Council began with a presentation by interim vice-provost teaching and learning Leslie Reid on interface changes coming to D2L called Brightspace. According to the presentation, functionality of D2L will remain the same while providing a cleaner, less cluttered view with improvements to mobile functionality and accessibility. The new D2L interface will likely be piloted in the spring semester.

The presentation was followed by an update on General Faculties Council by SU vice-president academic Tina Miller. The next GFC meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Science Theatres 147 from 1:30–4:30 p.m will include a discussion on Trademarks and Official Marks Use and Licensing Policy, renewal of the University of Calgary Academic Plan and the Student-at-Risk Annual Report.

New SU vice-president external Puncham Judge was absent from SLC while in Edmonton alongside president Branden Cave for Council of Alberta University Students advocacy days. She was the only executive to provide a verbal report, which vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka read on her behalf. According to the report, Judge attended a meeting with Liberal Member of the Legislative Assembly David Swann and continued transition meetings for her role.

SU vice-president operations and finance Ryan Wallace reported on Nominations Committee. He said the committee met to resolve vacancies for students-at-large on Policy Development and Review Committee and Teaching Excellence Awards Committee after resignations. According to Wallace, both vacancies will be filled by students who had applied for these committees earlier in the year. If that process is unsuccessful, applications will be open to new applicants.

Faculty representative reports included working on Quality Money applications, updating Facebook pages and speaking to students regarding the vacant arts representative position. The deadline to apply for the new arts representative position is Nov. 10.

Engineering representative Chinmoy Ayachit’s request for excusal for the March 8 GFC meeting was tabled after nursing representative Jessica Revington raised concerns regarding inadequate justification for the excusal. The motion was tabled to allow Ayachit to provide further information and documentation.

During announcement period, arts representatives said they are hosting a “Meet Your Arts Reps” event on Friday, Nov. 17 from 12–2 p.m. in the Science Theatres main foyer.

The next meeting of SLC is on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in MacHall Executive Council Chambers.

