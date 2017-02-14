Date Night: Post-Valentine’s Day date ideas if you forgot

By Nikayla Goddard, February 14 2017 —

Too busy studying for midterms to cook a romantic candle-lit dinner? Did you forget Valentine’s Day, despite the fact that your significant other has been hinting about something special coming up for the past few weeks? Here are some post-Valentine’s Day date ideas to make up for it.

The Glow Downtown Winter Light Festival from Feb. 17–20 is the perfect way to get lit with your love. From 6:30–11:00 p.m., the core of the city will be filled with art installations, projections and various theatre experiences all related to the theme of ‘glow.’

If you want to try your hand at some do-it-yourself art, try taking your date to a glassblowing class, presented by Glass House Collective. There’s nothing like some hot liquid glass to get your heart pumping!

Want more reasons to celebrate your special someone every day? Throughout this month, National on 17th Ave. has introduced FeBREWary — a 28-day celebration of local breweries and brewers. Each day highlights a different brewery, along with samples, specials, and events like the Brewer’s Brunch on Feb. 19.

