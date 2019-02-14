Dinos tennis team offering free drinks at Prairie Regional tournament this weekend

By Kristy Koehler, February 14 2019 —

The University of Calgary Dinos tennis team is set to play in the 2019 Prairie Regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 16. Dinos tennis is a club sport that has grown in popularity thanks the efforts of a dedicated managerial team and some star players. The Dinos team features some of the best players in the country, including former professional-circuit player, Andrew Ochotta, who the Gauntlet interviewed in November.

The winner of the Prairie Regionals tournament goes on to play the winner of the British Columbia Regionals at the Western Conference finals. The Western Conference winner then plays in the University National Championships against universities from Eastern Canada. The Dinos aspire to earn a spot in the tournament. It will be held during the first week of the prestigious Rogers Cup in Toronto in August.

Team Captain Shane Nicholls thinks that the team has a good shot of making it to nationals.



“We’re trying to really promote it and push for a lot of students to come out. We’ve got some incentives for people who come out and watch,” he said.

The incentive Nicholls is referring to is a free drink. The team is offering the free beverage to bring fans out to the Osten and Victor Tennis Centre on Saturday to cheer them on. The first 20 guests in attendance for either the afternoon or evening matchups will receive a free beer, wine or non-alcoholic beverage courtesy of the team. Attendance is free and the team hopes to see a lively fan section decked out in red to show their support.

If you’re getting up early, the men’s team takes on the University of Alberta Golden Bears at 8:00 a.m. The free drinks starts with the women’s game versus the University of Alberta Pandas at 1:30 p.m. and continue when the men take on the University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat at 5:30 p.m.

