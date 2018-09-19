Dinos to play Humboldt Broncos tribute game in Saskatchewan

By Kristy Koehler, September 19 2018 —

On Friday, the University of Calgary Dinos men’s hockey team will face off against the York University Lions in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. The team was originally going to Saskatoon to play the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, but with York headed to Humboldt at the same time, the pieces lined up for the Dinos to help honour the lives and memories of the Broncos. The team is taking part in the Mark Cross Humboldt Strong Remembrance Tour, an effort spearheaded by York.

Mark Cross was a former member of the Lions who went on to become an assistant coach with the Humboldt Broncos. Cross died in the tragic April 6 Broncos team bus crash that killed 16 and left 13 with injuries, many of them life-altering. Cross spent five seasons at York before being named an assistant coach by the Broncos. York University has another connection to Humboldt, having recently signed Kaleb Dahlgren, a former Broncos player who was injured in the crash.

Dinos head coach Mark Howell said the team will partake in a ceremony before the game.

“Both teams are going to wear tribute jerseys for warm up that will be auctioned off,” Howell said. “We made up a big banner that a lot of the students at the school have signed.”

The banner was on display at Father David Bauer Arena on Sept. 19 when the Dinos played the Mount Royal Cougars. Fans of both teams may have been rivals in the stands, but they came together to write messages of support for the Dinos to deliver to Humboldt. Proceeds from the auctioned jerseys will go to the families of those affected by the crash — York University is handling the details and logistics.

