Elizabeth Cannon announces resignation

By Jason Herring, January 29 2017 —

After over seven years as the University of Calgary’s president, Elizabeth Cannon announced her resignation, effective Dec. 31, 2018.

Cannon addressed her resignation in a video released Jan. 29.

“I have made a decision to step down as the president and vice-chancellor of the University of Calgary at the end of this year,” Cannon said in the video. “This has been a wonderful journey for me and I know over the next 11 months, we will continue to do great work, as we ensure — and as I ensure — a smooth transition to new leadership of the University of Calgary.”

In the video, Cannon emphasized the school’s Eyes High strategic plan. Cannon added that she hopes to remain “involved” in the university’s future.

No immediate reasons for Cannon’s resignation were provided.

A letter from Board of Governors chair Gordon Ritchie said the university launching an immediate a search for the next president as per in line with the U of C’s Presidential Search and Appointment Policy. According to the policy, in a place of vacancy, BOG will launch a search committee to find a replacement.

More to come…

