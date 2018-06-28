Embrace a healthy snack with this easy matcha bark recipe

By Aurora Anderson, July 4 2018 —

Looking for a quick, easy and tasty summer snack that packs a whole lot of energy? Look no further. All you’ll need for this killer summer snack is 15 minutes and the willpower to resist eating the ingredients before they’re put together.

Equipment:

Stovetop pot

Cutting board

Knife suitable for chopping nuts

Mixing spoon

Spatula

Cookie sheet

Wax paper

Ziploc bags

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped dark chocolate

4 tbsp pistachios (or any nut of choice) — set aside 1 tbsp roughly chopped for topping

2 tbsp dried goji berries — or any dried berry of choice

1 tbsp unsweetened coconut flakes or chips

½ tsp matcha — add more to taste. You can also use vanilla matcha for added flavour.

Instructions:

Melt chocolate on stovetop over medium heat. Add pistachios or other nuts and stir to coat. Turn heat off. Add matcha and stir. Carefully remove from stove top — use caution as it will be hot. Pour chocolate mix over cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread evenly. Sprinkle with set aside nuts, berries and top with coconut. Place in freezer overnight. When ready, roughly chop or break chocolate into desired sizes. Store leftovers — if you have any — in the freezer.

This delicious recipe can be tweaked to taste and is dairy-free, making it great to bring into work, on an outdoors summer adventure or for a backyard barbecue!

