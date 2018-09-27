Engineering student decides to abandon studies, live as a goblin

By David Stewart, September 27 2018 —
Undergraduate student Martin Mecklinburg has decided to leave his studies behind to take up the life of a goblin.
“I’ve never felt more free,” Mecklinburg said while adjusting his evergreen tunic. “My whole life has led me here.”
Mecklinburg, a third-year civil engineering student, came to this conclusion in the back booth of the Den this past Wednesday over a plate of honey garlic wings.
“I had just come from a Dungeons and Dragons meeting. I was making a new character — Olrick the Conniving — when I just got lost in my mind,” Mecklinburg said, closing his eyes with peace. “I asked myself, ‘Who am I? What do I want my life to become?’ I looked at my character sheet and realized that I was looking at myself. I am a goblin!”
Mecklinburg says the student life hadn’t felt right for him.
“I was quite depressed with classes and midterms for a while. Then last year I considered an elven way of life, but I don’t have the cunning or wisdom. This summer I thought I’d found my calling as a shaman or low-level warlock but it still wasn’t right. I did learn a lot about card tricks.”
Mecklinburg recalls that his friends were less supportive than he wanted.
“They think I’m giving up my future prospects, but I know what I want. It makes sense. I’ve always enjoyed mining, and I’m a terrific minion. I just need to find my master.”
He has also hung flyers around campus to encourage others to join his goblin commune, hoping to establish a profitable mine.
When asked about if his decision was influenced by Halloween, Mecklinburg was taken aback.
“Let me make this clear — this has nothing to do with Halloween,” he said. “This is about being myself in a world of chaos and turmoil. Also getting up to nefarious schemes from the comfort of my underground lair.”
This article is part of our humour section.