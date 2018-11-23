Exam season changes discussed at Nov. 20 SLC

By Ashar Memon, November 23 2018 —

The MacHall Executive Council Chambers were abuzz on Nov. 20 as the Students’ Union Students’ Legislative Council convened for their weekly meeting.

The evening began with announcements from officials. Vice-president student life Nabila Farid announced that another session of the SU’s stress-management workshop, Stress Buster, is being held Nov. 23 in That Empty Space. She also told SLC that University of Calgary Active Living is providing women-only fitness sessions.

Vice-president academic Jessica Revington announced that the annual Undergraduate Research Symposium (URS) will be held from Nov. 27–29 in MacHall. She later told SLC that $31,000 in awards are up for grabs this year — the highest amount in the event’s history.

During executive reports, president Sagar Grewal reported attending a meeting of the U of C presidential transition working group, as well as hosting the first meeting of the SU President’s Consultative Task Force.

Revington reported confirming panelists for the URS. She also reported several announcements made by the U of C registrar, among them that final exams this year starting at 8 a.m. have been moved to 8:30 a.m.

Vice-president external Anayat Sidhu reported prepping for the SU’s get-out-the-vote campaign, as well as meeting with provincial Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt.

Farid reported attending a meeting with Student Enrolment Services, where she said U of C vice-provost student experience Susan Barker announced that during the exam period, there will be overnight accommodation available in residence for students who may be affected by adverse weather when commuting to campus on the day of their exam.

During committee chair reports, Farid reported that the Clubs Committee approved six out of seven funding applications for club events. Vice-president operations and finance Kevin Dang said the Operations and Finance Committee approved a Sustainability Fund application and that the Refugee Student Board met to discuss their terms of reference.

Dang also said that the Nominations Committee recommended Jonah Secreti for the vacant student-at-large position on the U of C Senate. Secreti was unanimously voted into the position during the resolution portion of the meeting.

The differential tuition advocacy policy was unanimously approved to be extended by a year. All SLC advocacy policies have an expiration date and Dang said that a renewal period of one year was chosen so that the SU can get more details from the provincial government about new legislation on tuition.

After the meeting adjourned, Grewal told SLC that nursing representative Candace Cho had been selected as the elected official of the month.

The next meeting of SLC will be on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the MacHall Executive Council Chambers. Access elected official reports, trimester reports, minutes and all other SLC documents here.

