Fans of red and blue cheer loud and proud at Crowchild Classic

By Tommy Osborne, February 3 2017 —

The University of Calgary Dinos and Mount Royal University Cougars squared off on Feb. 2 in the fifth annual Crowchild Classic. The rival universities split the night with one win each. The Cougars women took the first game 3–1 and the Dinos men won the second 5–4 in a thrilling double overtime finish.

While Cougars fans were loud and proud for the duration of the women’s game, empty seats on the Dinos side displayed a stark contrast to the support the Cougars fans gave their team.

Despite only a roughly 5,000-person turnout for the women’s game, there were still dedicated fans there to support the Dinos. Sarah and Nicole Grenon, sisters to fifth-year defenceman and team captain Megan Grenon showed up in red body paint, Dinos cheerleadings outfits and eccentric red, black and white wigs.

“Every year we do full body paint, make big signs, go crazy and wear our wigs,” Sarah said.

While the Grenon sisters cheered on the Dinos as best as they could, Sarah conceded that the women’s game crowd for the Dinos seemed lacklustre.

“It would be nice if the girls’ game got more fans, but the men’s game will be really wild so it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s a good event for all the athletes to come out to.”

Cougars fans were also eager to show off their team support with flashy outfits. MRU student Sarah Morley wore blue face paint and blue bunny ears to complement her blue and white outfit.

“Last year my friends and I wore butterfly wings and we just do really random stuff for our outfits,” she said.

MRU student George Potter wore a large blue and white wig. Potter claimed MRU is the superior university due to their mascot.

“[MRU is better] because it’s a cougar. Cougars are still alive, dinosaurs are dead,” he said.

Following the women’s match, 11,902 rowdy fans piled into the stadium for the men’s game, which the Dinos ultimately won in double-overtime. The U of C fans also dominated fan competitions in the stadium, with the Dinos fans cheering one of their own to victory in a singing contest against MRU. The U of C also won a bubble hockey event during the second intermission.

Both sides got creative with their signs. Dinos fans donned signs with phrases including “MRU hates puppies” and “MRU claps when the plane lands”, while Cougars fans showed up with a large “#cougnation” sign.

Dinos fan Miriam Deitz, wore a large inflatable dinosaur outfit and said the rivalry was good-natured.

“It’s great. I mean I can’t sit because this thing is too big, but it’s fun to walk around because people take pictures and give you high fives — even Cougars fans,” she said.

Despite not matching the CIS record-breaking attendance from last year, all fans agreed on one thing — the Crowchild Classic is a fantastic night of hockey.

“I’ve been at the Crowchild Classic for a couple of years and it’s been great every time,” Dinos fan Lauren Siarkowski said.

