Festival season in bloom with perennial Lilac Festival

By Aurora Anderson, June 6 2018 —

There’s no better way to shake off those winter blues than attending one of the many outdoor festivals in Calgary and reconnecting with the city’s vibrant creative community. The Fourth Street Lilac Festival is a free one-day event kicking off Calgary’s energetic festival season, featuring an array of musical talent, artisan vendors, quality entertainment and top-notch people-watching. This year, it took place on June 3, when thousands flocked downtown to enjoy a beautiful Sunday and take in the unique and pedestrian-friendly Fourth Street locale. Organizers encouraged attendees to take public transit or bike the beautiful pathways to reach the grounds, offering detailed commuting instructions on their website.

The Lilac Festival perennially provides activities for all ages. There was a bouncy castle for the kids, plus plenty of local musicians, street performers and no shortage of patios for summer brews. With over 60 artists and groups performing on stages throughout the street, there was ample opportunity to find a new favourite local artist.

The energy from Fourth Street was electric throughout the day. Vendors guaranteed that visitors were never bored or out of things to see, offering everything from handmade jewelry to food trucks for fulfilling your deep-fried desires. There was even a local spin gym offering free trials to inspire Calgarians to get fit. But my favourite part of the festival was simply having the opportunity to break out a new sundress and support both local businesses and performers. Not to mention, the mini donuts were delicious.

If you missed the Lilac Festival, don’t fret — there’s plenty more festival fun to be had over the spring and summer months. Check out a full list at todocanada.ca/festivals-in-calgary/.

