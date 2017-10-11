Five cool and affordable places to workout off campus

By Christie Melhorn, October 13 2017 —

The University of Calgary campus has many accessible and cost-effective fitness options. But if you’re a part-time student or only have classes a few days a week, coming to campus just to work out can be a hassle. Fortunately, Calgary’s fitness scene is rich with fun, diverse workout options in nifty studios.

Memberships and drop-in fees at some of these places can be stifling. However, many provide discounted rates to accommodate restricted budgets. The following facilities offer engaging workouts at reasonable prices for when you don’t feel like hauling yourself to campus or just need a change of scenery.

Bohdi Tree:

The tranquil atmosphere inside Bodhi Tree Yoga Centre nicely contrasts the inner-city bustle of its Hillhurst location. The studio’s warm lighting and trickling fountain in the foyer is calming and the staff are always welcoming. Bohdi Tree is known for it’s enthralling hot yoga classes and wholesome vibe. The drop-in fee ranges from $16–20. However, the studio offers “karma” classes that allows attendees to pay by donation. The minimum recommend donation is $5 but is not mandatory. Karma classes take place on Wednesdays from 12–1:15 p.m.

YYC Cycle:

Spin is a great way to stretch your legs after a long day of sitting, but it can be scary expensive. However, every Friday evening from 6:40–7:30 p.m. YYC Cycle offers a $10 “GIVE’R” class that sends proceeds to local charities, such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters. These classes take place at all three YYC Cycle studios, located in Kensington, Marda Loop and Avenida.

Row 17:

As Calgary’s first indoor rowing studio, Row 17 has successfully established rowing as a badass and rewarding workout. The studio’s nurturing instructors and regulars encourage you throughout your full-body workout. The interplay between blue, purple and white lights on the studio’s walls and hydraulic rowing machines give Row 17 an ethereal, underwater feel. For being such a sleek space and offering such intense workouts, the regular drop-in rate of $19 seems low. However, the studio offers $10 classes all day on Tuesdays, making it easy to fit in a workout despite how busy you are. Located in the heart of 17th Ave. SW in Hanson Square, it is easily accessible by transit and there’s lots of free two-hour parking in the surrounding residential area.

Barre Body Studio:

As a hybrid of cardio, isolated strength exercises and stretching, barre is a wonderful, holistic workout. Barre Body Studio (BBS) in Calgary is renowned for its warm and inviting atmosphere, killer workouts and personable instructors. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., their Ramsay location offers a Barre Body Fit class for $10 and dedicates proceeds to local charities and non-profits. These classes accommodate to people of all fitness and experience levels and will leave you feeling refreshed.

Outside:

If you really don’t feel like spending money, driving, taking transit or paying to workout, go for a nice, long walk. This fall has been gracious and not very cold or snowy. Enjoy it while it lasts!

