Five stand-out players from the Hardy Cup

By Tommy Osborne, November 15 2016 —

The University of Calgary Dinos won a 46–43 nailbiter against the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds on Nov. 12. With the win, the Dinos advanced to the U Sports Mitchell Bowl, where they’ll compete for a position in the Vanier Cup.

Though the Hardy Cup victory was a team effort, here are our top picks for players that really stood out in the Dinos victory.

1. Defensive back Nick Statz:

Statz set the tone of the game early on, forcing a UBC fumble on the very first play of the game that resulted in a Dinos touchdown. Statz would later repeat the effort, forcing another fumble and leading Calgary to another touchdown. He was also a force to be reckoned with on the field, leading the team with nine tackles.

2. Linebacker Jakub Jakoubek:

Like Statz, Jakoubek made his presence known all over the field with six tackles. Jakoubek positioned himself to make plays throughout the game — which was most obvious on his 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown. His hard work created a huge burst of momentum for the Dinos. Jakoubek also had an interception late in the third quarter, which helped the Dinos stall the building UBC momentum. His interception resulted in a Dinos field goal and — given that the Dinos won by three points — was ultimately a key moment in the game.

3. Running back Jeshrun Antwi:

Antwi’s strong running helped balance the Dinos offence with 96 yards against a tough defensive line. Antwi’s ability to fight for extra yards after contact created plays for a gain where there would’ve been a loss. He also hurdled over defenders, providing a great show for the crowd. But Antwi’s key contributions to the game were his two touchdowns. Like the rest of his plays, his touchdowns were powerful runs that set the gritty tone the Dinos would play with all game.

4. Wide receiver Whitman Tomusiak:

Tomusiak was a constant playmaker for the Dinos, leading the team with five receptions and showing off his versatility in both the short and long game. His 45-yard reception was the longest play from scrimmage and he was also able to bring in a three-yard touchdown reception. Tomusiak’s 75 receiving yards trailed only wide receiver Dallas Boath, who had 104 yards on the night.

5. Quarterback Adam Sinagra:

Sinagra had an excellent game, passing for an efficient 22 for 29 with 366 yards alongside three touchdowns. Sinagra displayed all the qualities you would expect from a star quarterback. He was able to connect with eight different receivers and each of his three touchdowns went to a different player. His ability to spread the ball around kept UBC from being overly aggressive on defence. Sinagra opened up the offence to create big plays for many of his receivers and his ball placement was perfect on most of his deep throws.

