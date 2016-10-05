Five standout players from the Battle of Alberta

By Tommy Osborne, October 4 2016 —

The University of Calgary Dinos football team obliterated the University of Alberta Golden Bears 50–15 on Oct. 1 in the Battle of Alberta. It was an exciting night for Dinos fans, with pre-game events and an appearance from Juno-winning band Dear Rouge who played before the game and at halftime. The Dinos downed their provincial rivals with a final score of 50–15. The entire team had stellar performances, but five players really made their mark.

Brennan Van Nistelrooy, Defensive back

Van Nistelrooy was a one-man wrecking crew during the game, creating numerous game-changing plays. Early in the game, Van Nistelrooy had a great fake punt, which he converted for a first down. The drive would result in a touchdown thanks to the defensive back’s successful conversion. But his best play of the night was his pick six. Van Nistelrooy tipped a pass in the end zone and spun around to catch the ball and score a touchdown.

Jimmy Underdahl, Quarterback

Underdahl had an amazing night, throwing for two touchdowns and running one in on his own. Underdahl’s first touchdown pass was a 62-yard catch and run to receiver Dallas Boath. The perfect throw led to a Dinos touchdown. The quarterback’s final touchdown of the night was a one-yard run, where he faked a handoff and was able to find his way into the endzone. Underdahl didn’t have a single turnover.

Micah Teitz, Linebacker

Teitz was a force to be reckoned with on the field. He was like a heat-seeking missile, hitting hard and often, always finding himself around the ball to make a play. Teitz led the team with 10 tackles, many of which were on key second downs, forcing the Golden Bears to punt. Tietz’s dominance also opened up plays for other players, as the Golden Bears had to spend extra effort to slow him down.

Dallas Boath, Wide receiver

Boath took the top off of the defence not once, but twice in the game. His biggest play of the night was a 62-yard touchdown in the second quarter, where he sped past the defensive back to catch the ball, breaking a tackle from safety and taking it all the way to the end zone. His 62-yard catch and run was the longest play for the Dinos from scrimmage this year. He also had a 44-yard catch in the first quarter which set up a field goal.

Jeshrun Antwi, Running back

Antwi scored two touchdowns for the Dinos, leading the team in scores by a non-quarterback for the night. His first touchdown came at the perfect time for the Dinos, as the Golden Bears had just scored on their drive and were looking to get back into the game. His second touchdown would be the final score of the night when he burst through a hole created by the offensive line and ran 54 yards for the touchdown.

