Gain strength and make new friends at Barre Body Studio

By Jesse Stilwell, October 3, 2017

After being a member of Barre Body Studio (BBS) for almost a year, my addiction to their workouts remains strong. I look forward to entering the welcoming environment, joking with my favourite instructors and leaving feeling strong, beautiful and like I have Beyonce’s butt.

The studio was voted the “Best Place to Workout” in the Best of Calgary awards this year for good reason. Barre is extremely effective for weight loss, toning and strength gain. Barre combines ballet, pilates and yoga to provide a full body workout that targets all of your muscles — from small stabilizing muscles to the ol’ gluteus maximus. The studio provides all the equipment you need except grip socks, which are available to rent or purchase in the studio.

BBS offers a variety of classes, such as “Barre + Core + Stretch,” which focuses on core strengthening and stretching. This class is perfect for beginners or people recovering from an injury. They also have “Barre, Tone, Sweat” which incorporates dance choreography and is great for those who want a challenge. There’s also options like “Bangin’ Backside” and “Long. Strong. Arms” that work specific muscle groups. And of course, the classic “Barre Body Fit” is fun and challenging for everyone who tries it.

Classes are open to everyone, regardless of ability. The instructors are knowledgeable, supportive and spend time with each participant to ensure they’re getting the most from every exercise.

BBS also hosts workout-based events such as glow in the dark parties, clinics to develop skills for better results and charity classes where all proceeds are allocated to local charities.

The highlight of BBS is the community. The instructors make an effort to welcome you in your first class and you become familiar with people attending the same weekly classes. The instructors also endeavor to learn your name and listen to your feedback, making you feel welcome and supported on your fitness journey. It feels like you’re just hanging out with friends during these workouts. An added bonus is that the studios are always clean and parking is free at both locations.

Though the workout is most popular among women, people of all genders and walks of life are welcome. BBS also offers a $65 introductory unlimited monthly membership. And their regular membership is one of the most affordable on the boutique fitness market.

The BBS studio on Bow Trail is convenient for those living around the University of Calgary and their Ramsay location is easily accessible for people who live in the city’s south. For more information, click here.

