Get a holiday snack with your holiday snack

By Nikayla Goddard, November 30 2017 —

Between the upcoming onslaught of exams, the pile of last-minute essays and completing your Christmas shopping, it can be hard to find time for the significant other. Fight the holiday stress with some date night ideas that won’t take up too much of your precious time.

If you’re looking for a quick brunch location to spend a morning with your date, Buttermilk Fine Waffles hits the spot. Located on 17 Ave. SW and open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., this cozy spot — and the delicious waffles they serve — provide a great shelter from the cold. Buttermilk Fine Waffles serves both sweet and savoury waffles and has a growing collection of board games available to play. They also host Buttermilk Cinema nights, where you can enjoy an evening cozying up to your date, alongside a plate of fresh waffles.

Kill two birds with one stone by spending time with your partner and also getting some Christmas shopping done by attending one of Calgary’s many Christmas markets together. The Calgary Farmers Market’s Christmas themed market is open until Dec. 23 and hosts a variety of events, including a live ice-carving demonstration on Dec. 17, make-your-own-maple-taffy from Dec. 16–19, as well as glass-blowing classes, festive music, gift-wrapping and more. Other Christmas markets include the Festival of Crafts at the BMO Centre from Dec. 7–10, Haysboro Winter Market on Dec. 3 and Market Collective Cheer on weekends in Inglewood.

Enjoy a free Christmas movie in Kensington at the Plaza Theatre. You and your date can sit down and watch a favourite holiday flick, such as Miracle on 34th Street, Elf and Home Alone, screening every Saturday from Dec. 3–24. Doors open at 3 p.m. and movies start at 3:30 p.m.

Comments