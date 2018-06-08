High-tech camping essentials for the nature-loving student

By Aurora Anderson, June 8 —

With May long weekend behind us, camping season in Alberta has officially kicked off! Preparation is essential for any outdoor adventure and being equipped with the right supplies and equipment can make or break your camping experience. Here are some cool gadgets aimed at making camping more enjoyable for the high-tech, nature-loving student.

A portable lantern:

When getting outdoorsy, it pays to have a reliable source of light. The Helio Lantern fits the bill as a small, lightweight and multifunctional camping lantern. It’s equipped with a magnet and a hook on the back, allowing users to place it as needed, whether that’s for camping, late-night walks or a bicycle headlight. The lantern only weighs about as much as an egg, making it great to throw in your bag for any venture. With 10 hours of use from a single charge and a quick recharging time, the Helio Lantern is a solid choice. It’s available on the Indiegogo Marketplace, Amazon and the product’s official website.

Phone power banks:

Being away from civilization with a dead phone and no way to recharge it can be tough, especially if you need to check in with family — or group project members — back at home. The Belkin Pocket Power 15,000 Power Bank is a lightweight solution that you’ll have no problems adding to your camping pack. It can charge your devices up to five times on a single charge and has two universal fast-charging ports for charging a friend’s phone too. It’s a good idea to take a power bank with you camping to make sure you don’t run out of power while troubleshooting how to set up your tent or posting about the great views and good crew. The Belkin Pocket Power and other similar power banks are available at close-to-campus stores like London Drugs, The Source and Best Buy.

Bluetooth speaker:

What’s camping without a little bit of music? The LifeProof Braven BRV-1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is a solid pick for the music-loving student. The speaker is protected from rainfall — or super soakers — and can be submerged in water as deep as a metre for up to an hour, so you don’t have to turn off the tunes no matter what adventure comes your way. Its built-in battery can play 12 hours of wireless audio, but if wireless isn’t your thing, it also has a port to connect your phone or iPod. This speaker is designed to withstand rugged life in the outdoors, making it perfect for much-needed camping getaways and summer barbecues.

