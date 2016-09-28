By Joie Atejira, September 27 2016 — What would your first day of fall #OOTD would look like?How much are you willing to spend on pumpkin spice lattes?The entirety of my paycheque.However much my Starbucks gift card can afford.Nothing. I’ve still got some sanity left in me.No more than $10 per week.What does Sept. 22 mean to you?Autumnal equinox.The guy who played Draco Malfoy’s birthday.A little more than a month before Halloween.Marks the end of summer.In the unlikely event that your nearest Starbucks runs out of your favourite, what’s your PSL alternative?Which Spice Girl best represents you?Old SpicePosh SpiceGinger SpiceBaby SpiceLastly, how would you like the pumpkin spice flavour to be spiced up?Pumpkin spice-scented wireless Apple Earpods so you can easily find them.In its own little spice bottles so I can spice up every dish.A presidential candidate that will make pumpkin spice lattes available all year round.ENOUGH. I JUST WANT THIS PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON TO END!How Pumpkin Spice Latte are you?You Got: Share Your Results! SHARE TWEET Comments Tagged: autumn, Fall, PSL, Quizzes, starbucks