How to manage stress as a busy student

By Aurora Anderson, June 8 —



Maintaining good mental health is key to managing the stresses of school and personal life. Oftentimes, students deal with stress in unhealthy ways and resort to harmful vices. While many know practices like yoga or meditation are worthwhile alternatives, it’s difficult to fit them in between the crazy class schedules that have us running across campus, working on the side and trying to have as much of a social life as our grades will allow. Here are some quick ways to practice good mental health and give yourself the love you deserve.

Tone Therapy:

N.O.W. Tone Therapy System uses vibrations to prompt a cognitive shift in users, a technique meant to provide a deeply meditative and thought-free emphasis on sound and listening. It uses two small speakers that work together to craft a unique meditative experience for users. Plus, you only need to put aside three minutes twice a day to get the benefits of using it.

Himalayan Salt Lamps:

These tools are picking up popularity and if you’ve never owned one, you don’t know what you’re missing. It’s like having an open window to a softly glowing natural source of fresh, clean air on your desk or anywhere you choose to place it. There are lots of health benefits to having a Himalayan Salt Lamp in your home. They cleanse and deodorize the air, which helps alleviate allergies due to things like dust and pollen, helping to reduce coughing and keep your lungs clear. They can also improve mood and concentration while promoting better sleep.

Journaling:

Another relatively easy way to reduce stress and anxiety is by writing in a journal. Even if it’s just five or 10 minutes a day, putting pen to paper can be a liberating experience. Some people find writing their anxieties and stresses down and then throwing it in the recycling can be enough to clear their minds. Others prefer to keep a journal of what’s bugging them or of good memories they don’t want to lose. If you are having a difficult time getting to sleep because of stress, try writing to help reduce anxieties and get a better sleep.

Comments