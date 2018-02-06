How to tastefully send nudes

By Lady Marmalade, February 13 2018 —

Sexting is often a big part of millennials’ sex lives. Talking with partners on various platforms can open a world of sexy encounters from the palm of your hand. Taking tasteful nudes is an art form that leads to some fun late-night chats — if you know how to use them properly. Here are a few hot tips on how to celebrate your body in the virtual world:

First things first:

Before photos are exchanged, a few things need to happen. First and foremost, consent must be in place. If the person who will receive the photo knows what is being sent and confirms they want to receive it, you’re good to go. Make sure you aren’t under pressure to send anything you feel self-conscious or anxious about. Be cognizant of what is included in the photo. Is your face or another distinguishing feature shown? If so, make sure you understand and are comfortable with the risks.

Storage:

Keeping explicit photos on your phone is risky business. I would recommend Private Photo Vault or a similar app that password protects your photos, and allows you to start your own private nude photo storage that only you can access in times of need. This will also make it a lot easier to avoid accidentally sending them to people and ensures no one accidentally finds them on your device.

Angles:

Another way to add some variety to your nudes is utilizing the self-timer tool on your phone’s camera so you can be hands-free and don’t have to contort your body to get the right angle. The timer allows you to try new poses, get different perspectives and be spontaneous with your movement. The key to nudes is to avoid making them look posed or overly structured. The easiest way to avoid that is by not holding your phone.

Have fun:

As odd as this sounds, taking nudes is fun. Take the opportunity to get to know your body. Thinking that you look good doesn’t make you vain, it just means you dig yourself, and that’s worth celebrating. It’s nice to take photos when you feel sexy. You don’t even have to send them to anyone. Just celebrate the skin you’re in and become the Vogue model of your dreams, baby!

Articles published in the Gauntlet‘s opinion section do not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.

