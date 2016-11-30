Internet fitness is a great option for busy students

By Tommy Osborne, November 29 2016 —

We’ve all seen those “get a six-pack in five minutes!” videos or those “get fit quick with this EASY tip” pop-ups. These types of videos have taken a hold of the Internet, each promoting the same idea of getting that dream body with minimal work in the comfort of your own home.

Whereas enthusiastic gym-goers may discredit this style of exercise due to a lack of weights or equipment, it is a convenient way for the average person to make time for physical activity in a busy schedule.

The idea of working out from home has been around for several decades now, dating back to those super peppy ‘80s workout videos. Today, the Internet allows fitness gurus to show the average person tips on toning and how to lose the belly fat that never seems to go away. Sure, you probably won’t get incredibly ripped only doing Internet fitness programs, but that doesn’t discredit their value.

At the end of the day, you can still get a good workout in without the added glamour of grunting and dropping weights in the gym really loudly so everyone notices how strong you are.

Internet fitness has expanded past the realm of websites and YouTube. A variety of fitness apps promote the same benefits that YouTube personal trainers offer. For example, Shark Tank viewers know about the app “Sworkit.” The app acts as a personal trainer, putting you through various drills that work specific muscle groups. Fitness apps provide a way for people to get active in a daily routine without the hassle of actually going to a gym. Having the option to work out at home gives busy people a chance to do a quick workout.

And of course, a huge benefit of Internet fitness is that it allows people that may not be comfortable going to a gym to hit the mat.

Overall, it’s safe to say that Internet fitness isn’t just a trend but something that offers many benefits towards a healthy lifestyle. It provides a nice in-between for people who simply want to exercise for a bit, rather than do a full workout. If you find yourself in a position where you want to work out but your schedule doesn’t let you, give Internet fitness a try. You may find yourself pleasantly surprised with the results.

