Keep yourself and your heart warm with these October date nights

By Nikayla Goddard, October 3 2017

As the season changes, cooler temperatures arrive and everyone looks to stay warm. Here are some October date night ideas guaranteed to keep you and your date toasty.

Kanye + Karma Yoga & Brunch will get you moving and warmed up. Yoga starts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Commonwealth Bar and Stage downtown, with a tasty brunch to follow. Tickets for the activity are $20 if you register online. Brunch is additional, so take a date or a friend.

Though most Halloween events are outdoors, you won’t notice the cold when you’re scared. As the spooky holiday gets closer, various organizations, non-profits and parks hold haunted houses and walks with ranging admittance prices. Haunted tours to consider include Heritage Park and Rocky Ridge’s Haunted Calgary. Those are just two of the larger ones, but there are usually smaller events hosted at the U of C, other campuses or even your neighborhood.

While berry-picking season is over, there’s still lots to do at the Saskatoon Berry Farm just south of Calgary. It’s worth the drive to check out the awesome restaurant, bakery, farmer’s market and general store, which has everything from jewelry to clothes and home décor to jams and jellies. The farm also offers cooking classes and other special events that can be found on their Facebook page, as well as a very friendly turkey. The restaurant and bakery are particularly noteworthy — there’s no better way to warm up than over a slice of Saskatoon berry pie.

