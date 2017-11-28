Lady Marmalade’s four tips for being single for the holidays

By Lady Marmalade, Dec 4 2017 —

It’s the festive season in Calgary again, which means Zoolights, sleigh rides at Heritage Park and cozy nights. However, being single during this time can be tough, so here’s four tips to survive the holidays on your own.

Reconnect with old pals:

If you’re newly single, the impending holidays can be particularly daunting. But this is a great opportunity to get back to the pre-relationship you. You’ve got some time off from school and hopefully work, so take some time to reconnect with friends you’ve lost touch with and sneak in some family time. Get a group of pals together and take advantage of the fun winter activities the city has to offer.

Use dating apps wisely:

If you’re going to use dating apps this month, remember some etiquette. Be clear about your intentions and never send unsolicited nudes. If you’re not feeling it, tell the other person — nothing is worse than ghosts of Christmas present passing through the night. Though dating apps can be a great way to connect with people, it’s important have reasonable expectations. Dating apps often breed disappointment. Try to keep it in perspective and don’t take it too seriously.

Get in the holiday spirit:

Do some festive things with your friends and fill your Instagram with cute holiday cheer. Take photos with Santa, participate in gift exchanges and buy the worst sweater you can find. Don’t miss out on holiday shenanigans just because you’re feeling a bit lonely this year. Be grateful that you have one less person to shop for. It adds up.

Focus on yourself, not the past:

There is no time like the holidays to focus on yourself. Don’t let the nostalgia of the holidays convince you to rekindle old flames. Feeling embarrassed as well as lonely is never a good combination, so don’t give in. Stick to your guns and get out there. Treat yourself to a couple gifts and let your newly opened schedule act as an opportunity to start fresh. 2018 is right around the corner and there’s no better way to start off the new year than feeling your best!

Being single during the holidays isn’t a curse. Take advantage of your time off school and take time for yourself, family and friends. If you want to jingle some bells, go for it. Just make sure you’re safe and taking care of yourself. Eat, drink and be merry.

Articles published in the Gauntlet‘s opinion section do not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.

