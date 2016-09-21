Local Spotlight: Moël

By Aisouda Savadlou, September 20 2016 —

Mewael Hadera, better known by his stage name Moël, is an Ethiopian singer-songwriter currently based in Calgary.

He describes his music as “a mix of soul and folk,” naming musicians like Passenger, Allen Stone and Justin Nozuka as

inspirations that give his songs emotional resonance.

“Growing up in Ethiopia and then moving to Calgary, there is a huge cultural difference, so that has affected me a lot,” Moël says. “Between my lyrics and melodies, I’m able to stay true to my East African roots, as well as experiment with what the rest of the world has to offer.”

Moël hopes to connect with as many people as he can through his music.

Moël’s first performance for an audience was two years ago at a high school open-mic event. He realized after the performance that he wanted to pursue music.

He has performed live shows around Calgary for less than a year, mentioning Café Koi and Groove Theory of Calgary as some of his favorite live music venues.

Moël says the people he has met in the Calgary Music Scene have been very talented and encouraging.

“Even though I’ve only been playing shows for less than year, I like to think I’m well involved in the music scene. People are very supportive and good at their craft,” he says.

His four-track EP Ellipsis — a collection of songs he wrote prior to pursuing music as a career — will be released on Sept. 24. His new single “Keep Moving” is already available for free on SoundCloud.

In addition to his EP release, Moël is working on another project scheduled for release early next year. In the meantime, he will continue to perform shows around the

city.

Moël will play at the Palomino Smokehouse on Oct. 7. Tickets are available online.

For more information, visit moelmusics.com

