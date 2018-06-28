Look east of Calgary to the Badlands for your next summer hike

By Aurora Anderson, July 10 2018 —

When thinking about hiking in Alberta, we often only consider the Rocky Mountains located right in our backyard. However, look northeast for another great hiking experience. Here are some great places to check out if you’re in the mood for an adventure in the Badlands:

Drumheller’s pathways:

These magnificent paths offer 18 kilometres of paved walkway running alongside the Red Deer River, making it easy for hikers of all abilities to participate in a relaxing stroll. Also, there are paths that go around downtown Drumheller and right to the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

Midland Provincial Park:

A marked trailhead just east of the Royal Tyrrell Museum indicates the start of a one-kilometre loop of Midland Provincial Park, encouraging visitors to discover what happened millions of years ago when the glacial forces carved the Hoodoos into what we see today. This is a great area to hunt for fossils or to check out the local wildlife. Midland also allows day use for geocaching, birding, cycling, hiking and picnics throughout the trail.

Hoodoo hiking:

Hoodoos are internationally recognized aspects of the Badlands. Visitors from all over the world travel to Alberta to experience the barren deserts and sandstone pillars that took millions of years to form. These monolithic rock structures stand between five- and seven-metres tall, creating a scenic drive through the prairies. Hiking along the Hoodoo Trail makes for a peaceful and relaxing day. Hoodoo Trail is the main trail that many of us envision when we think of Alberta Badlands, although Horsethief Canyon tends to be a quieter walk.



Regardless of your summer plans, try getting to the Badlands before classes start and experience the intense yet contrasting landscape found throughout this great province.

