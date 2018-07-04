Mariel Buckley embarks on summer tour with pair of Calgary dates

By Liam Dawe, July 10 2018 —

Calgary’s Mariel Buckley kicked off her summer tour at local microbrewery Citizen Brewing Co. on July 3, on the heels of her spring release, Driving In the Dark. The singer-songwriter is embarking on a run of brewpub concerts throughout Western Canada, making stops in the Kootenays en route to coastal performances later this month.

Accompanied by guitarist Keane Eng, the duo entertained with an unplugged set of sorts — in addition to their strings, the pair was armed with an array of pedals to enhance the music’s vibrations, bouncing off of the fermentation tanks.

Buckley performed nearly her entire discography, gracing attendees with ballads from both of her LP releases — Motorhome (2014) and Driving In The Dark. Beer lovers were treated to a set lasting over two hours, breaking only for a brief intermission wherein Buckley nabbed an ale of her own.

“I’m only here for the free beer,” she joked to the audience.

Citizen was close to capacity, drawing one of the largest crowds the young brewery has experienced as a live music venue.

“We had been getting calls all day asking about her set time and reservation availability. All I could tell anyone is that they better arrive early because people are making time to come and see her,” said Curtis Glass, Citizen’s brewmaster and fellow local songwriter, as he poured pints for thirsty patrons.

Buckley took to the mic again on July 9, gracing the Coke Stage at the Stampede grounds before heading west for the remainder of her tour. She will return later this month for a performance at the Calgary Folk Music Festival on July 29.

