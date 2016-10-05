New Music: Passenger

By Nikayla Goddard, October 6 2016 —

Mike Rosenberg, known widely as Passenger, released his seventh studio album, Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea, on Sept. 23 — a much anticipated release from the popular folk artist.

Recognized for his strong melodic acoustics paired with his unique, cutting voice, Passenger’s new album is a mix of familiarity and freshness in ten tracks.

Notable songs on the album include the two singles Passenger released prior to the full album — “Anywhere” and “Somebody’s Love” — but also the title track “Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea” and the concluding song, “Home.”

“Anywhere” involves feelings of an old road trip — driving down the countryside in a beater and jamming out with an acoustic guitar. This upbeat song is a mix of pop and vintage country summing up the style that Rosenberg encompasses in his previous albums.

“Somebody’s Love” is arguably the most popular song on the album — as its 1.5 million hits on YouTube would suggest — and for good reason. The strong yet soft acoustic melody is definitely distinct of the album, but still keeps the characteristic feature of being a sweet song that could be danced to at a wedding or shared in a private moment between a couple.

The title track doesn’t disappoint either. The topographical lyrics of “Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea,” paired with the lilting plucks on the guitar serve to represent the album as a whole extremely well.

The album also features a duet with Birdy, most noted for her cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” The duet, “Beautiful Birds,” is a whimsical tune that integrates aspects of Birdy’s style — piano and a smooth background — with Passenger’s acoustic stylings.

The concluding song “Home” incorporates more piano. Although it starts off slow and minimalistic in nature, it soon picks up into a strong ending — a reflection point that ties the album together.

The overall vibe of the album is much like the title — a topographical journey in both the lyrics of the songs and the melody of the entire album. The story weaving throughout the album reflects the landscapes that inspired it, from the calming nature of

the ocean waves, to the sharp peaks of a mountain range. The album provides both stand-alone pieces you can listen to

by yourself, or perfect background music when studying or commuting.

Comments