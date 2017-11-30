New SLC members sworn in at final meeting of fall semester

By Tina Shaygan, December 6 2017 —

(With files from Derek Baker)

The Dec. 5 Students’ Legislative Council meeting — the final one of the fall semester — began with the swearing in of the new Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Veterinary Medicine representatives, Sheliza Ismail and Julie Choi, respectively. Both positions were recently filled via recommendations from the Nominations Committee.

The meeting proceeded with a presentation on the upcoming General Faculties Council meeting by Students’ Union vice-president academic Tina Miller. According to Miller, the Dec. 7 GFC meeting will include a discussion on the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion plan, as well as approval of the academic schedules for 2022–23. She added that a five-year agreement extension for the University of Calgary’s Qatar campus will also be discussed.

After Miller’s presentation, SU vice-president operations and finance Ryan Wallace presented minor changes to the SU election policy. Proposed changes include more clearly defining what a fine is and allowing the publication of a referendum question by the SU. The resolution to approve these changes passed unanimously.

Wallace also presented on the appointment of two new members to the SU Review Board. The appointment of Bryan Mah and Barrett Schultz was approved unanimously, with one abstention due to a declared conflict of interest.

SU president Branden Cave provided a verbal report on his participation in advocacy week with Canadian Alliance of Students’ Association (CASA) in Ottawa. Cave said he was appointed vice-chair internal review committee for CASA and added that CASA updated its policies around deferred maintenance in order to indicate its high priority.

Vice-president external Puncham Judge also attended advocacy week in Ottawa alongside Cave where she said she met with over 150 Members of Parliament. Miller also provided a verbal report on expansion of Open Education Resources and planning awards night for Undergraduate Research Symposium, among other projects. Wallace and vice-president student life Hilary Jahelka did not provide verbal updates.

Faculty representative reports included attending Haskayne Students’ Association Speaker Series, addressing nursing students’ concerns on course constraints and participating in and promoting the #IBelieveYou campaign on Foothills campus.

During the announcement period, Cave said that a recent appeal won by the Faculty of Medicine candidate Jarin Thundathil is now being appealed by a third party. Wallace also announced that the SU will hand out de-stress packs throughout campus starting next week.

The next meeting of SLC is on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in MacHall Executive Council Chambers.

