News briefs: February 9 edition

By Scott Strasser, February 7 2017 —

Active Living fixing locks and steam room in locker rooms

At their meeting on Jan. 26, the Active Living and Athletics Committee (ALAC) discussed infrastructural issues in the kinesiology locker rooms.

One of the issues brought up at the meeting included replacing broken day lockers. A large number of coin-operated lockers are inoperable in both the men’s and women’s locker rooms.

According to Active Living and Outdoor Centre senior director Kurt Kinnear, who also chairs ALAC, the university has been working to replace the broken locks.

“Instead of replacing the entire lockers because of breaking keys, we investigated and tested a new locking mechanism that appears to be better,” he said. “We ordered them in September and expected delivery in two weeks, but then received them in December and found the installation parts were incorrect, which we finally received the last week of January.”

Kinnear said around 60 of the 135 day lockers in the men’s locker room and 60 of the 149 women’s locker room are currently in operation.

“Replacement will continue over the next few weeks,” Kinnear said.

Kinnear also said that the steam room in the men’s locker room — which has been out of order for several months — should reopen in the next few weeks.

Flood leads to two-day closure of Mechanical Engineering building

The University of Calgary’s Petro-Canada Building was closed from Feb. 6–8 due to flooding.

The building, which houses the U of C mechanical engineering department, was scheduled to reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.

According to acting dean of the Schulich School of Engineering Anders Nygren, the facility was closed to allow work crews to assess and mitigate the flood’s impact.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top concern at the Schulich School of Engineering,” Nygren said. “We are so grateful for the excellent and swift work that has been done by facilities to make us able to reopen the building again.”

As of 2:00 p.m on Feb. 7, the emergency power supply and heat were both on.

The Petro-Canada building is located on the north side of 32 Ave, across the street from the U of C main campus.

Comments