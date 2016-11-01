News briefs: November 3 edition

By Scott Strasser, November 1 2016 —

U of C researchers take home multiple ASTech Awards

Four University of Calgary researchers took home awards at the Alberta Science and Technology (ASTech) Awards ceremony on Oct. 28.

Ian Gates won the Innovation in Oil Sands Research award, Mayank Goyal won the Outstanding Leadership in Alberta Technology award, Ryan Lewinson took the Leaders of Tomorrow award and Warren Piers received the Outstanding Leadership in Alberta Science award.

The ASTech Awards are Alberta’s highest recognition for innovation.

“These awards celebrate curiosity and reward innovation,” U of C associate vice-president research John Reynolds said. “They are a high honour in science and technology in the province and an important recognition of the work our researchers are doing at the U of C.”

A fifth ASTech award was awarded posthumously to orthopedic surgeon Cy Frank, who spent 30 years as a U of C faculty member. Frank passed away last year.

The ASTech Foundation has existed since 1989.

Haskayne JDC West team jumps into icy water for charity

As part of the annual Chillin’ for Charity event, Haskayne School of Business students, staff and faculty members will jump into a freezing pool of water on Nov. 3.

Hosted by Haskayne’s Jeux de Commerce West team, the Chillin’ for Charity event raises money for the United Way of Calgary and Area.

The initiative takes place at 12 universities in western Canada. Last year, the schools raised $14,500 for the United Way.

2016 marks the event’s fifth year.

