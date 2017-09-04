No need to leave campus with these September date nights

By Nikayla Goddard, September 7, 2017 —

If you’re a bachelor or bachelorette new to the university, you’re probably looking for places to take your date. With your recently purchased expensive-as-hell textbooks, fiery first-day outfit and dreaded tuition payments, money can be tight. Here are a few university date nights that won’t bust your wallet.

Monday nights at the Den means Cinemania! The only thing better than a free movie and popcorn — and holding hands with that cute freshman from your linguistics class ­— is having your fall semester textbooks paid for. The movies are either relatively new or are classics that make for a fun and cheap night out. Plus, you can eat and drink at the Den while you’re there.

Make sure to stroll around the tables hosted at the Student’s Union Clubs Week from September 18–22 to either join a club with your date or look for one. Club memberships are usually $5–15 and are more than worth it, considering the amount of free pizza you’ll get for attending meetings. Plus, forming new friendships and relationships is priceless, right?

Take full advantage of the university’s Active Living recreation facilities and the $25 credit that every student has on their UCalgary card. Get your heart rate up at the swimming pool, bouldering wall, weight room and many other facilities Active Living offers.

Get pumped for Dino season and celebrate the start of a new school year by attending the U of C’s football games. Kickoff is September 8, so be sure to impress your date by donning your Dinos swag and escorting them to the home-opener at McMahon Stadium. Stay updated on both home and away games on the Dinos website, as football season continues until early November.

