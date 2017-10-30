November is a great month to have a date night that’s all fun-and-games

By Nikayla Goddard, October 30 2017 —

Don’t let the drop in temperature bring down your mood — these fun-and-games date nights are bound to keep you and your partner entertained on even the dreariest of nights.

Head to The Rec Room located at Deerfoot City to spend your evening with a drink in one hand and your date’s hand in the other. There are tons of different games and activities to choose from — a virtual reality experience, an interactive climbing wall, billiards, shuffleboard and of course, tons of classic arcade games. The Rec Room is open to all ages until 10 p.m., after which it becomes a play space for adults to drink and game at the same time.

Calgary Story Slam will host their monthly storytelling event on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., where participants can listen, judge or tell a story based on a topic chosen by the organizers. This month’s theme is “Scared” and any level of experience is welcomed. Hosted at The Pint in the city’s southwest, attendees can sign up at the start of the event as participants and tell five-minute tales about themselves, which are judged by randomly selected audience members. For only $5, it’s a great opportunity to get to know your date better or just have fun listening to the tales of others.

‘It’s Date Night at The Met’ is hosting Wine + Bingo every second Tuesday at The Metropolitan. The event runs on Nov. 7 and 21 and next month on Dec. 5 from 6–8 p.m. For $20 each, you and your date can have a fun, mellow night complete with appetizers, a glass of wine or beer and bingo with fun prizes.

