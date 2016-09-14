NUTV celebrates 25 years as a society on campus

By Rachel Woodward, September 13 2016 —

The University of Calgary’s television station, NUTV, will celebrate its 25th year as a campus society on September 16.

The station began as a club in 1984, but became a society in 1991. The party will take place in the Taylor Institute of Teaching and Learning and is open to anyone wanting to attend.

NUTV special events coordinator Lauren Ruckdaeschel says the party is a great opportunity to celebrate the station’s history.

“We have a huge archive and a lot of it is so much fun. It really captures the university campus and also some of the footage is just us out in Calgary doing wild things. It’s hilarious,” she says. “We are going to be releasing a video from our archives to our YouTube page every other week this entire year while we are celebrating, so there will be a lot of cool footage there.”

The party will take place at the Taylor Institute for Teaching and Learning and will act at a celebration of the station’s accomplishments and success of past alumnis such as filmmaker Michael Dowse and Global News Calgary video journalist Heather Yourex-West.

“We just really want to celebrate both our achievements and the achievements of our alumni,” she says. “A lot of past members have gone on to do some really exciting things. We just want to celebrate that and how far we’ve come in our community at U of C and Calgary in general.”

The celebration will feature speeches from alumni as well as a “sizzle reel” showing archival material from as early as the 1980’s. The evening will also highlight the future endeavors of the station.

Ruckdaeschel says that the Taylor Institiute is a great location for the celebration.

“We are really excited. It’s so beautiful. We like it because it really aligns with our values,” she says. “We really value learning at NUTV, so we thought it was a great place to host it and we can introduce our alumni and some new members to the beautiful building.”

Ruckdaeschel is an intern at NUTV and says that her time working on the project has taught her a lot about the organization.

“I learned a lot. The [most fun] stuff has just been going through our paper archives and seeing how far we’ve come. I guess really how much NUTV really helps people get into the industry,” she says. “When you look at where some of our alumni have gone, it’s crazy because we were probably some of their first experiences in media art, and they’ve gone on to do some big things. I’m really proud that I can be one of those people.”

The party will take place at Taylor Institure for Teaching and Learning on September 16 at 7:00 p.m. and is free. To attend, RSVP on Facebook.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/nutv.ca

