On-campus parking rates set to increase

By Ashar Memon, January 16 2018 —

University of Calgary students can expect to pay more to park on campus as rates will increase starting May 1. The school last increased prices in 2014, and before that in 2013.

Day fares will increase from $7 to $8 in lots 10, 11 and 32 and will include free re-entry. Semester permits will increase by $10 at McMahon Stadium, $16 at Spy Hill Campus and $20 at the Arts Parkade.

The changes were unanimously approved by the U of C Board of Governors on Dec. 15. Both student representatives on the board — Students’ Union president Branden Cave and representative Sam Sirianni — voted in favour of the increases.

“We primarily made the changes to cover the costs of increased labour and also to keep our parking rates competitive with other institutions,” parking and transportation associate director Susan Austen said.

Cave said that the hikes reflect factors such as inflation and competitiveness. He added that the new changes such as free re-entry were made in accordance with student feedback.

Last year, the SU brought forward student complaints about parking to the U of C, which the SU says led to a revival of free re-entry parking in some lots over exam break.

“We should be getting issues from students, taking it to the university and then working to find a solution, and that’s exactly what’s happened,” Cave said. “It worked really well — the student feedback we got from people was like, ‘This is awesome.’ ”

Austen said parking fees are compared every year to institutions like Foothills Hospital, Mount Royal University, and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to keep rates competitive.

MRU has daily parking rates ranging from $8.25 to $16.00. Daily maximums at SAIT can reach as high as $26. Parking rates in other parts of downtown Calgary are similar, with some locations reaching maximum daily rates in the low-$30s.

Comments