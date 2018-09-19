On-campus UBike club promotes sustainable transportation

By Kristy Koehler, September 19 2018 —

A campus club is making it their mission to promote sustainable transportation. UBike is trying to dispel the rumour that sustainable transportation is expensive or inaccessible. The club wants you to know that small changes, like cycling instead of driving, can make a big impact.

“We want to remove the barriers that restrict how people get around,” club president Vahbiz Bulsara said. “Some people don’t own a bike, don’t know how to ride a bike or don’t think biking is a reasonable option. Our club aims to break these barriers by offering bike rentals and events that break down common biking myths and provide the opportunity to choose how [to] get around.”

The club believes providing bikes at an affordable rate gives its members a chance to make a difference on campus and in their communities. Studies show that riding a bike a distance of 20 km round trip to work or school can eradicate 1500 kg of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

“Whether it’s biking to and from work instead of driving or advocating for the implementation of a campus bike share system, our club works to integrate sustainable transportation into the university community,” Bulsara said.

UBike has about 130 members, both students and faculty, that use their services. A $10 yearly fee gives members access to bike rentals. The club rents bikes at a rate of $5 for two days or $10 for a week. The pricing includes helmet, bike lights and a lock.

The club is planning two events for October — a Learn-to-Ride event and a downtown bicycle scavenger hunt. More details will be available on their website and Facebook page soon.

To rent a bike, members can visit the rental station in the SU Clubs West space. UBike sets up shop in Room 1 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3–5 p.m. Bike reservations can also be made at ubikeuofc.ca.

