Proposed changes to the residence meal plans are out of touch with students’ needs

By Jesse Stilwell, October 11, 2017 —

The University of Calgary board of governors should not approve the changes to the residence meal plans as they are currently proposed. Doing so would be exploitative and prove that the administration and Residence Students’ Association are out of touch with students’ needs.

Students want nutritious food that is readily accessible. The food currently available in the Dining Centre is overpriced and unhealthy. The proposed changes do not address these issues and create new problems.

The changes to the dining centre include taking away the different food stations, such as the smoothie bar, stir-fry station and salad bar in favour of one massive buffet. This is called a board-style meal plan. The changes would also end the Food Fund, which allow students to purchase food outside of the Dining Centre with their Unicard, like Tim Hortons and Jugo Juice in MacHall. This diversity of choice is one of the best aspects of the meal plan and should not be changed.

Another proposed change is that students will no longer be able to take their food out of the Dining Centre unless they pre-order take out. It makes no sense that a student could take food from MacHall anywhere they like, but not from the Dining Centre. Having the freedom to easily munch on a snack while studying in your residence room should not be a privilege the university can take away.

The worst part of these changes is that they come with a cost increase. Purchasing a meal plan is mandatory for those who wish to live in first-year residence, so the cost should be kept to a minimum. There is no reason to remove choices and restrict where people can eat while hiking the price. This exploits first-year students who have no choice but to purchase these plans with a cost that’s already hard to justify, especially when living off campus is more popular than residence at the U of C. Passively allowing this cost increase to reach the board of governors unopposed demonstrates that the RSA is out of touch with the students they are supposed to represent.

Every residence student should hope that admin rejects these changes when they vote in December. Despite its problems, not changing the meal plan at all is a better option than this proposal. Thankfully, the Students’ Union sees this as well. There is a good reason that no other university in Alberta offers a board-style meal plan — the program does not serve students needs. The U of C should not throw away the already meager quality of the Dining Centre.

Comments