By Jesse Stilwell, November 29 2017 —

Everyone remembers 2016 Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz. How could you not? The Calgary native is an international man of mystery. It’s recently come to light that one of the Gauntlet editors may be distantly related to the man also known as the zodiac killer. Are you connected to him as well? Take this quiz and stay woke, University of Calgary.

Were you born in Calgary? What’s a Calgary? Yes, but screw it — you’re gonna run for president of the United States anyway Yes, but you’re also of Cuban descent No. You swear you’re from Texas Do you like bacon? I fry it on my automatic rifles in the Texas heat Yes, it’s a great breakfast treat No. I hate breakfast, but I love butter No. My life is full of sorrow Do you have ambiguous facial features? Yes. I get my haircuts at Supercuts and look like every other person who get their hair cut at Supercuts Yes. I am the physical embodiment of a dad Yes. All of my suits look the same Yes. You can never tell if I’m smiling or frowning Do you want to be a lawyer? Yes, like every U of C student, for some reason Yes, then I will run for president of the United States I am taking Hotel Law at Trump University Yes. I need an air-tight defence because I’m related to the Zodiac Killer What is your zodiac sign? It’s killer Gemini, because I have a dual identity Scorpio, because I have a lot of secrets Cancer Do you believe Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer? Yes. He looks exactly like the composite sketch Yes. Wake up sheeple! No, but I also think Donald Trump has some good ideas Yes. I also believed #pizzagate was a thing

This article is part of our humour section.

