By Frankie Hart, February 15 2019 — Where do you put the condom?In the fridge, to prevent bacteria and mold.In your DVD case of The Matrix.Dip it in your coffee for flavour.In your pocket, to carry it everywhere you go.What should you do before sex?Peel an orange.Make a dream board to map out what you wish to gain from the experience.Spit hot and fast rhymes to arouse your partner.Assign someone to record the minutes.What happens during orgasm?Multiball is activated.Spinning around and singing to "Nobody" by Mitski while crying.Fifty points are gained by each party.Intricate rituals involving bones.Where is sperm stored?In the toes.In the soul.In the heart.In the stomach.What word that sounds similar to 'sex' is your favourite?Shrek.Cheques.Treks.Ex.When you think of sex, what do you see in your mind?Two dinosaurs fighting.A monarch butterfly.A stag beetle.Gallant horses galloping across a bright green meadow.What is LINGO1, also known as leucine rich repeat and Immuno-globin-like domain-containing protein 1?One of 60 Bathurst-class corvettes constructed during World War II.A transmembrane protein.An enzyme that in humans is encoded by the MED16 gene.A progressive rock band from New Haven, Connecticut.Quiz: How much do you know about sex?