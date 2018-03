By Frankie Hart, March 14 2018 —

Have you ever felt lost trying to navigate the University of Calgary’s list of classes trying to assemble your schedule? Take this quiz to find out if you can distinguish classes offered from U of C or classes from the TV show Community.

Let's start off easy. Which of these classes is offered at U of C? History of Ice Cream Math 1-2-3 Quantum World of Nanoscience Ladders 101 Still easing into it, which of these classes are at U of C? Simplified Chinese Sailing Haskayne Wilderness Retreat Nicolas Cage: Good or Bad A bit harder - which of these classes is at U of C? Dance Science Competitive Ecology Beginner Pottery Reading? Which of these classes is both in Community AND at U of C? Introduction to Film Introduction to Teaching Anthropology 101 Who Indeed: A Critical Analysis of Television's Who's The Boss? Which of these classes is in Community and NOT at U of C? Wild West/Mild West Geography of Global Conflict Creativity How Do We Know? Which of these classes is at U of C? Advanced Documentary Filmmaking Principles of Intermediate Conspiracy Theories in U.S. History Critical Approaches to Anime and Manga Which of these classes is offered at U of C? Introduction to Basics Remedial Chaos Theory Basic Intergluteal Numismatics The Science of Food and Cooking Which of these classes is both in Community AND at U of C? Music Listening Social Psychology Advanced Gay Advanced Studies in Comics Which of these classes is at U of C? Linguistics: Baby Talk Studyology Accounting for Lawyers Magic, Witchcraft and Gods Which of these is both in Community AND at U of C? Introduction to Statistics Theoretical Phys Ed Grifting 101 Science Fiction Community U of C Quiz You Got:

