Photo by Mariah Wilson

Quiz: What campus animal are you?

By Frankie Hart, September 22 2018 —

Where is your favourite spot on campus?

Slightly above wherever the crowd is thickest.
The many construction sites — full of shiny things!.
That really tall tree behind Craigie Hall.
The nice, sunny grass by the TFDL.

You’re late for class! What do you do?

Panic. Loudly. Oh no, I’m late for a very important date!
Relax. I know all the secret shortcuts.
Obnoxiously strut my way through the crowd. I’ve got places to be!
I’m probably too distracted to care…

What’s your friend group like?

Like-minded individuals who make me look good.
Fellow treasure seekers.
I’m more of a solitary soul.
My family.

What is your greatest weakness?

Puh-lease. I’m perfect.
Those lovely shinies.
I’m a little paranoid of others not like me.
I’m a tad bit too hyper for most.

How about your greatest strength?

My personality. I’m very approachable.
There’s nothing I can’t climb!
My delightfully inquisitive nature.
I’m always quick to act.

What quality do you value most in others?

Focus — wait, what’s that over there?
Ability to scamper. Seriously, it matters.
A quiet, calm demeanour.
Vanity! Er, I mean, “self-confidence.”

Finally, what is your choice for fine dining on campus?

Post-Thursden vomit. A little bit of everything in that!
The fine greenery found all around!
Unattended Timbits. Duh.
Those delectable pine cones outside Social Sciences.

What Campus Animal Are You?

You Got:

Comments

