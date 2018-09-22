Quiz: What campus animal are you?

By Frankie Hart, September 22 2018 — Where is your favourite spot on campus? Slightly above wherever the crowd is thickest.The many construction sites — full of shiny things!.That really tall tree behind Craigie Hall.The nice, sunny grass by the TFDL.You’re late for class! What do you do?Panic. Loudly. Oh no, I’m late for a very important date!Relax. I know all the secret shortcuts.Obnoxiously strut my way through the crowd. I’ve got places to be!I’m probably too distracted to care…What’s your friend group like? Like-minded individuals who make me look good.Fellow treasure seekers.I’m more of a solitary soul.My family.What is your greatest weakness? Puh-lease. I’m perfect.Those lovely shinies.I’m a little paranoid of others not like me.I’m a tad bit too hyper for most.How about your greatest strength?My personality. I’m very approachable.There’s nothing I can’t climb!My delightfully inquisitive nature.I’m always quick to act.What quality do you value most in others?Focus — wait, what’s that over there?Ability to scamper. Seriously, it matters.A quiet, calm demeanour.Vanity! Er, I mean, “self-confidence.”Finally, what is your choice for fine dining on campus?Post-Thursden vomit. A little bit of everything in that!The fine greenery found all around!Unattended Timbits. Duh.Those delectable pine cones outside Social Sciences.What Campus Animal Are You?You Got: Share Your Results!SHARE TWEET Comments