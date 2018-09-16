Illustration by Tricia Lim

Quiz: What MacHall food item represents your personality?

By Frankie Hart, September 16 2018 —

Where do you like to grab a bite on campus?

Wherever my friends are
MacHall tables
How bold of you to assume I have time to eat
I’ve found a nice quiet place that I refuse to reveal the location of
Wherever they serve alcohol
Anywhere

Your friend is looking for you! Where’s the first place they’d check?

The sixth floor of TFDL
They’re gonna have to text me to find me
The arts parkade
Why are they looking for me when they know I’m at home?
Around MacHall
Hangin’ out in a residence building

What movie are you watching on Netflix?

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
#realityhigh
Lady Bird
The Kissing Booth
Gone Girl
Got no time to be watching movies!

What’s your biggest professor pet peeve?

Mandatory attendance
Disorganization
Giving me bad grades
Getting snappy with me
Strict guidelines
No sense of humour

What’s the number-one quality you look for in a friend?

They “get” me
Hard-working
Friendly
High-quality memes
Easy going
Free on weekends

Where are you going to be this weekend?

You tell me!
With friends
A small coffee shop
On a Tinder date
Work
Home

What MacHall food item do you think you are?

A Blizzard™
A Vietnamese sub
A Mama Burger™
Sushi
An iced capp
A triple vodka slime

You Got:

