Quiz: What MacHall food item represents your personality?

By Frankie Hart, September 16 2018 — Where do you like to grab a bite on campus?Wherever my friends areMacHall tablesHow bold of you to assume I have time to eatI’ve found a nice quiet place that I refuse to reveal the location ofWherever they serve alcoholAnywhereYour friend is looking for you! Where’s the first place they’d check?The sixth floor of TFDLThey’re gonna have to text me to find meThe arts parkadeWhy are they looking for me when they know I’m at home?Around MacHallHangin’ out in a residence buildingWhat movie are you watching on Netflix?To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before#realityhighLady BirdThe Kissing BoothGone GirlGot no time to be watching movies!What’s your biggest professor pet peeve?Mandatory attendanceDisorganizationGiving me bad gradesGetting snappy with meStrict guidelinesNo sense of humourWhat’s the number-one quality you look for in a friend?They “get” meHard-workingFriendlyHigh-quality memesEasy goingFree on weekendsWhere are you going to be this weekend?You tell me!With friendsA small coffee shopOn a Tinder dateWorkHomeWhat MacHall food item do you think you are?A Blizzard™A Vietnamese subA Mama Burger™SushiAn iced cappA triple vodka slimeWhat MacHall food item represents your personality?You Got: Share Your Results!SHARE TWEET Comments Tagged: Food, humour, MacHall, quiz