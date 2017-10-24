Save on sports gear by shopping used

By Christie Melhorn, October 27 2017 —

Sports equipment is notoriously expensive and has been even before Lululemon sensationalized $100 stretchy pants. Between registration fees, transportation, food costs and gear, pursuing athletics can come at a high cost — not just for students on a budget but also for students with athletic children continuously growing out of gear.

However, many places in Calgary sell used but functional sporting goods at great prices. Buying a gleaming new pair of Nikes or some unscathed pads can be extremely satisfying. But a seasoned pair of skates or a dented helmet holds a story and there is something special about extending it with your own experience. Before committing hundreds of dollars to new equipment, check out some of the following stores:

Play It Again Sports:

Play It Again Sports is a local shop in Westhills that sells everything from baseball gear to life jackets. They only accept used items in high-quality condition but balance missing items in their inventory with new gear. The store is well-organized and the staff are engaging and knowledgeable.

Home Run Sports:

Home Run Sports is a jackpot for team-sport athletes. They carry a wide variety of equipment for both indoor and outdoor games like football and basketball. As the name implies, they specialize in baseball. It’s too chilly to spend a day on the pitch right now but those planning to hit the batting cages during the off-season should visit Home Run Sports for sweet deals on bats and gloves. The store is conveniently located beside McMahon stadium off Crowchild Trail — only a 20-minute walk from MacHall.

Tuxedo Source for Sports:

On lazy spring Saturdays, my Dad and I used to pop by Tuxedo Source just for fun. They carry a diverse selection of everything from hockey sticks to resistance training gear. We always found something relevant to our needs or discovered something that ignited a new interest, whether it was soccer cleats, a bike helmet or free weights. But even more importantly, the kindness and knowledge of the staff was uplifting and made us excited to play with our new equipment. They are located on Centre St. and 25 Ave. and their sister store, Adrenalin Source for Sports, is on Macleod Trail and 90 Ave.

